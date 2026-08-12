Aaron Jones Sr. Listed as Co-Starter on Unofficial Depth Chart
Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason are listed as co-starters on the team's unofficial depth chart. Both backs split carries nearly evenly last season, with Jones averaging 11 carries per game and Mason averaging 9.9. However, the tides are turning at Vikings' training camp, with most sideline reporters saying Mason looks like the clear RB1 and that he's "taking a leap" in camp. The former 49ers' back averaged 4.8 yards per carry in 2025, while the former Packer posted a career-low 4.2 yards per carry. With Mason looking like he could handle goal-line work and receive more carries overall, Jones is likely too high a price in 2026. While the offense is set to improve with Kyler Murray at quarterback, Jones may still not have the workload to live up to his ADP in 2026.
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Source: Minnesota Vikings