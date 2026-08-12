Quarterback and Coaching Changes May Affect Drake London in 2026
Drake London is coming off a strong 2025 season, hauling in 68 of 112 targets for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. However, his current price may be too high to consider him in 2026. London is likely facing a quarterback change in 2026, with former Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming to town. London did damage in the last two seasons with Michael Penix Jr., catching 82 of 133 targets for 1,162 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 17.1 half-PPR fantasy points per game. In the two seasons without Penix, he had 86 receptions for 1,028 yards and 8 touchdowns in 17 games, averaging just under 14 points per game. The real concern is his slot usage, which ranked among the highest in the league in 2024 and 2025 under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Now with Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta, London could return to a more outside receiver role in 2026. Fantasy managers should understand the risk with London and potentially pivot to a safer option in drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller