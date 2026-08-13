Charlie Kolar a Player on the Rise
Charlie Kolar was one of the first players the team added in free agency, and while his biggest strength has always come as a blocker, he has a chance to thrive in a Mike McDaniel offense projected to see a lot of multiple-tight-end sets. NFL Daily Podcast's Gregg Rosenthal visited Chargers camp on Wednesday and made note of Kolar's heavy usage, adding that the team's unique personnel allows McDaniel to run just about anything he can think of. Kolar was listed as a co-starter on the team's first unofficial depth chart, along with David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden, and it should come as no surprise if all three regularly find the field at the same time and contribute in the passing game, creating a fantasy floor for all, but a much murkier upside case. Kolar is not a player who needs to be drafted in 2026 lineup leagues, but could at least warrant a late-round dart throw in deeper best ball formats.
Source: Gregg Rosenthal
Source: Gregg Rosenthal