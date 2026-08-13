Josh Allen, Healthy Bills Starters Expected to Play on Saturday
Josh Allen to be competitive but mindful. If Allen actually does play this weekend, it will probably be only for a few offensive series at most. Backups Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele are fully expected to see most of the snaps against Carolina. Allen, a four-time Pro Bowler, is the consensus No. 1 overall fantasy QB again in 2026 despite failing to throw for 4,000 yards for the second straight season in 2025 in his eighth year in the NFL. He still managed to finish as the QB1 in fantasy last year by rushing for a league-high 579 yards and 14 touchdowns on 112 rushing attempts. In Brady's first year as Buffalo's head coach, Allen could return to the 4,000-yard passing mark after the addition of receiver DJ Moore, who should help the Bills succeed more down the field with explosive passing plays. The prospect of bigger chunk gains through the air only raises Allen's already high fantasy floor.
Source: BuffaloBills.com - Maddy Glab
Source: BuffaloBills.com - Maddy Glab