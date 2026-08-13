Tory Horton Looks Fast and Ready for Second Season
Tory Horton looks "fast and ready" for his second NFL season. Horton's efficient rookie season was cut short by a shin stress fracture that required surgery. Now healthy and fully participating in camp, former wideout Bryan Walters says, "I've been loving watching Tory Horton back and healthy. He looks fast again out there. He looks like he's ready to pick up where he left off." Horton is likely to be a rotational player behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and veteran Cooper Kupp. While he has immense upside if given the opportunity, he is likely to be non-fantasy-relevant in 2026.
Source: Cameron Van Til - Seattle Sports
Source: Cameron Van Til - Seattle Sports