Theo Johnson Losing Redraft Value as the Season Approaches
Theo Johnson finished the 2025 season as the TE19, with 528 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 74 targets. He had an impressive 11.73 yards per reception and became one of Jaxson Dart's favorite targets. However, the biggest thorn in Johnson's side is the offseason signing of 26-year-old tight end Isaiah Likely, who has been generating a lot of buzz in camp and has been one of Dart's favorite targets thus far. The wide receiver room for the Giants is extremely cloudy, with Malik Nabers (knee) recovering from injury and guys like Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Odell Beckham Jr., rounding out the receiver room. While Johnson proved to be reliable and explosive in 2025 (10th in explosive rating), the target share will take a significant step backwards and Johnson likely won't remain fantasy relevant unless he has a spike in touchdown production. RotoBaller ranks Johnson as the TE39 entering the season, which makes him a dynasty stash at best.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller