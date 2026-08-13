Chris Rodriguez Jr. Getting Plenty of First-Team Work
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is getting plenty of work with the first-team offense. John Oehser noted Thursday that Rodriguez was seeing a lot of reps with the starters and described him as a hard, physical runner. That's another encouraging sign in a backfield that still looks unsettled. Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart lists Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten as co-starters, and the two have been sharing first-team work throughout camp. Rodriguez rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries for Washington last season, with all six scores coming in the red zone. He's also worked his way back from offseason left foot surgery, making his current workload worth noting. Tuten isn't going away, and LeQuint Allen Jr. remains part of the mix, particularly on passing downs. Still, Rodriguez keeps getting meaningful reps with Trevor Lawrence and the starters. At this point, he's looking like more than just a short-yardage specialist.
Source: John Oehser
Source: John Oehser