Carson Beck Won't Play in Thursday's Preseason Game Due to Rib Injury
Carson Beck (rib) will not suit up for Thursday's second preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a rib injury that he suffered in last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The injury is not considered serious, though, and Beck practiced through the soreness all week. The Cardinals have decided to keep him out as a precaution and to allow for more time to heal. It remains to be seen if Beck will be cleared to participate in the third preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22, against the Dallas Cowboys. The third-rounder went 15-for-19 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown in the first half last week against the Panthers. Even if veteran starter Jacoby Brissett misses time due to an injury in 2026, the 24-year-old Beck might not be the next man up under center in Arizona, with veteran Gardner Minshew also in the QB room.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport