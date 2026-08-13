LeQuint Allen Jr. Emerging as Jacksonville's Passing-Down Back
LeQuint Allen Jr. barely touched the ball as a rookie, but his role is starting to look a lot more useful for fantasy. Allen finished 2025 with 23 carries for 94 yards and 10 catches for 54 yards. He was already Jacksonville's best pass-blocking back, and that skill has carried over into a pretty specific job this summer. During the Jaguars' Aug. 7 mock game, Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. handled the early-down work while Allen came in on every third down and caught a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart now lists Tuten and Rodriguez as co-starters, with Allen next in line. That does not make Allen a threat to lead the backfield in carries, especially with Rodriguez built for short-yardage work and Tuten offering more explosiveness. Allen did catch 64 passes in his final season at Syracuse, though, so the receiving role is not coming out of nowhere. In deeper PPR leagues, he is becoming an interesting late-round stash if Jacksonville keeps trusting him on passing downs.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller