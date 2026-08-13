Makai Lemon Missing Another Practice on Thursday
Makai Lemon (hamstring) is missing his seventh straight training camp practice on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. The good news is that Lemon was seen with a helmet on while catching passes from a JUGS machine on a side field on Thursday. Fellow wideout DeVonta Smith is also missing his seventh straight practice with a hamstring injury, and both pass-catchers are unlikely to play in the preseason opener on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. With Smith and Lemon sidelined, Dontayvion Wicks has cemented himself as the team's WR2 behind Smith and has displayed strong chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts as he heads into his first season with the Eagles after a trade sent Pro Bowler A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. The 22-year-old Lemon should have a key role in the Eagles' new offense in 2026 after being taken in the first round, but Wicks' emergence and Lemon's hamstring injury have put a damper on his redraft fantasy stock. Lemon is now ranked as the No. 50 WR at RotoBaller and could get off to a slow start in the NFL.
Source: 94WIP.com - Eliot Shorr-Parks
Source: 94WIP.com - Eliot Shorr-Parks