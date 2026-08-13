Drumbeat Growing Louder for Tank Bigsby
Tank Bigsby saw limited offensive work and ran for only 344 yards in 2025. While the raw production is far from staggering, his 5.9 yards per carry were hard to ignore, especially with three-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley averaging only 4.1 yards per attempt behind the same banged-up offensive line. In his first training camp with the team, Bigsby has been praised for his physicality, and there is a growing belief that he could see a significant uptick in between-the-tackles work this season in an attempt to keep the 29-year-old Barkley fresh. While no one is reasonably suggesting a 50/50 split, Bigsby could see enough volume in 2026 to hold standalone value in what has been one of the league's run-heaviest offenses since Nick Sirianni took over in 2021. Bigsby is RotoBaller's RB46, and even if he is unable to carve out a flex-worthy role, he remains one of fantasy's most valuable insurance backs.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller