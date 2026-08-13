Puka Nacua Not Spotted at Practice on Thursday
Puka Nacua (groin) at training camp practice on Thursday. It doesn't come as much of a surprise after Nacua was pulled from Tuesday's practice as a precaution with a minor groin injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Wednesday that the Rams could keep Nacua out for "a few days," and he almost certainly won't be available to suit up in the preseason opener on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Barring a setback with his groin, Nacua should be all systems go for a Week 1 showdown in Australia against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in early September. The 25-year-old former fifth-rounder in 2023 from BYU has quickly become one of the best receivers in the NFL through three seasons, making two Pro Bowls and accumulating 4,191 receiving yards, 313 catches, and 19 touchdowns in 44 regular-season games for the Rams. Nacua is the team's undisputed top target for quarterback Matthew Stafford, and he's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 2 fantasy WR as he enters his fourth year in the league. UPDATE: Nacua is working on a side field on Thursday with trainers.
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop