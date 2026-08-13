Saquon Barkley Has Left Foot/Ankle Checked at Practice
Saquon Barkley had his left foot/ankle checked by a trainer during Thursday's practice, according to Brooks Kubena. Barkley was sitting on the ground while being examined before getting back to his feet without his cleat on. There was no immediate diagnosis, and nothing in the initial report suggested how much time, if any, he might miss. Barkley is coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed 280 times for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns over 16 games, while adding 37 catches for 273 yards and two more scores. The 29-year-old remains the clear lead back in Philadelphia. If this turns into something that costs Barkley practice time, Will Shipley is listed second on the Eagles' first unofficial depth chart, with Tank Bigsby third. For now, there simply isn't enough information to treat Thursday's trainer visit as anything more than something to monitor.
Source: Brooks Kubena
Source: Brooks Kubena