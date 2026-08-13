Hollywood Brown Gets Extra Work After Practice
Hollywood Brown put in some extra work with quarterback Jalen Hurts following Thursday's practice. According to Jeff McLane, Hurts and Brown stayed behind to work specifically on an out route into the end zone. Earlier in 7-on-7 drills, a Hurts pass intended for Brown was intercepted, though there was no indication that Brown was responsible for the turnover. The veteran joined Philadelphia on a one-year deal in March after catching 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns with Kansas City last season. Brown has made some plays during camp, but McLane described his overall showing as underwhelming earlier this week. The Eagles expected Brown to be heavily involved in the receiver rotation this summer, so the extra work with Hurts is notable as the two continue trying to sharpen their timing before the season.
Source: Jeff McLane
Source: Jeff McLane