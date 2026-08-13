Ja'Tavion Sanders Might Have to Battle to Keep his Job
Ja'Tavion Sanders "might need to battle to keep his job" in Carolina after the addition of veteran Darren Waller on a one-year deal on Wednesday. Sanders has struggled with ankle injuries over the last two seasons and had surgery for his most recent ankle injury last season. The Panthers kept Sanders, Mitchell Evans, Tommy Tremble, and James Mitchell on their 53-man roster in 2025, but with Waller now on board, a dynamic shift could be coming to the team's TE room. Evans and Tremble are traditional TEs, with Waller and Sanders primarily pass-catchers. The 34-year-old Waller will become the oldest non-specialist on the roster when he officially signs. Kaye observes that the Panthers entered Wednesday with just three non-specialists over 30 years old. Feleipe Franks is also held in high regard for his contributions on special teams, which could push Sanders off the roster at the end of the preseason.
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye