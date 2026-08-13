Twins Reinstate Byron Buxton From Injured List
Byron Buxton (hip) from the 10-day injured list. The Twins have not announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game at home against the Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Aaron Nola, but we'd think that Buxton would be back in the lineup, potentially as the designated hitter. Buxton is finally back from a right-hip impingement that kept him out since July 28. Now that the 32-year-old three-time All-Star is back in Minnesota, fantasy managers should be ready to reinsert him into their starting lineups. Buxton had a career-high 35 home runs, drove in 83 runs, and stole 24 bags in a resurgent 2025 campaign, and although he hasn't been quite that good in 2026, his power continues to be very valuable for fantasy managers. He is returning to a .263/.320/.544 slash line with an .864 OPS, 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven steals through 82 games played this year. Buxton hit just .207 (6-for-29) with zero home runs in nine games in July before going on the IL, so the Twins are hoping he can get going again as they seek a playoff spot down the stretch.
Source: Minnesota Twins
Source: Minnesota Twins