Christian Yelich Losing Playing Time in Milwaukee Amidst Second-Half Slump
Christian Yelich has had a down year in 2026, hitting .231/.313/.375 with eight home runs, 40 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 362 plate appearances. The oft-injured veteran has also battled injury issues once again this season, missing a month with a groin strain. Since the All-Star break, Yelich's already subpar campaign has taken a turn for the worse. Across his last 86 plate appearances, the 34-year-old is hitting just .195 with two home runs. Yelich's 27.3% strikeout rate is the worst full-season mark of his career, and his hard-hit rate is down to a career-low 41.5%. Given the Brewers' position-player depth and Yelich's health issues, the team seems likely to continue resting him against left-handed starting pitchers. Yelich still carries some deep-league upside because of his balanced production profile, but his fantasy value for 2026 is fading.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller