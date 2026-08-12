Max Meyer Receives Cortisone Shot, Could Resume Throwing Soon
Max Meyer (neck, rib) received a cortisone shot in the rib area with the hope that it alleviates discomfort so that he can resume throwing soon, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Meyer was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 20 with a neck strain, but apparently he's also been dealing with a rib injury that required an injection. Because the 27-year-old has been delayed in his return to a throwing program, it seems unlikely that he'd be able to rejoin the Marlins' starting rotation before the end of this month. However, we'll have a better timeline for his return once he resumes throwing off a mound. The former third overall pick in 2020 from the University of Minnesota was an All-Star this year in his fourth MLB campaign and was having an excellent season before his injury, going 9-1 with a career-low 2.68 ERA (3.49 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with 121 strikeouts and 41 walks in 111 innings over his 20 starts. With a return expected this year, Meyer is being held in 76% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola