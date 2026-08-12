Termarr Johnson Going on Injured List With Knee Injury
Termarr Johnson (knee) is expected to be placed on the 7-day Injured List, according to Danny Demilio. Johnson will head to the shelf after suffering a left knee injury on August 8. He stumbled over first base and landed awkwardly, which resulted in Johnson being carted off the field. It doesn't sound like the young slugger is going to be back anytime soon. In 96 games at Triple-A Indianapolis, Johnson is slashing .199/.336/.319 with eight home runs, 37 RBI, and 24 stolen bases. He was a first-round pick of the Pirates from the 2022 draft. Given the timing of this injury, Johnson is unlikely to play in Pittsburgh this season. There should be more information on his injury in the coming days.
Source: Danny Demilio
Source: Danny Demilio