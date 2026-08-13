Eric Hartman Slumping in August, But Elite Speed is Intriguing
Eric Hartman is slumping to start the month of August at Double-A Columbus, hitting just .152 for the Clingstones with no homers or RBI. Hartman has split time between two minor league levels this season and has generally produced with 24 combined homers and 64 RBI to go with 81 runs scored and 45 stolen bases while hitting .265. The steals jump off the page for the 20-year-old, and his speed could be a weapon at the big-league level and for future fantasy rosters. The No. 2 overall prospect for the Braves has a 70-grade speed tool with a 55-grade hit tool. He looks like a future fantasy contributor because of the stolen base potential, but at Double-A at age 20, he will likely need some more work in the minors before breaking through at the big league level with Atlanta.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball