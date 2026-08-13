Ryan Sloan Has Potential For Future Fantasy Impact
Ryan Sloan is just 20 years old and has spent all of 2026 in Double-A with the Arkansas Travelers. The right-hander is 2-3 overall with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 91 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched. In 17 games started this season, it has been a good sample size for Sloan, the Mariners' second round pick in 2024. The No. 2 overall prospect in the Mariners system behind his Arkansas teammate Kade Anderson, Sloan has a 60-grade fastball and changeup with a 55-grade slider. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Sloan has an elite frame and is a presence on the mound. He will likely need a bit more work in the minors to polish his overall arsenal. Thus he can likely be left on waiver wires in redraft leagues as he works his way towards a major league debut likely in the next few years.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball