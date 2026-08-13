Top Overall Pick Eli Willits Has Speed to Burn in the Minor Leagues
Eli Willits as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft and the Nationals shortstop prospect has done nothing to disappoint in his professional career. At age 18 at the High-A affiliate of Wilmington, Willits has split time between two minor league levels this season and has produced with a combined 13 homers and 61 RBI in 340 at bats to go with 91 runs scored and 52 stolen bases while hitting .274. The speed of Willits jumps off the page and he has a 60-grade run tool to go with a 60-grade hit tool and 50 grade power. At age 18, Willits is worth monitoring but more so in a dynasty league as it's likely he will need more minor league seasoning in redraft leagues. The young switch hitter looks like a future star but it might be a few more years before he reaches the major leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball