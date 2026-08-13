Woody Marks Still Offers Late-Round PPR Value
Woody Marks isn't taking David Montgomery's job, but that doesn't make him an afterthought. Marks led Houston with 196 carries for 703 yards as a rookie and added 24 catches for 208 yards and three receiving touchdowns. The Texans brought in Montgomery to handle a major share of the backfield, and the veteran is viewed as capable of playing all three downs. Marks still has a way onto the field. Houston has been expanding his route work, and he has looked quicker this summer, including a 20-yard run with the first-team offense during camp. There is more competition behind them, too, with Jawhar Jordan putting together a strong summer. Marks isn't the safest bet for touchdowns, and his 3.6 yards per carry last year leaves some room for improvement. RotoBaller has him at RB47, though. That's low enough to take a chance on a second-year back who already handled 220 offensive touches and should stay involved as both a runner and receiver. He looks more useful as a late-round PPR target than a simple Montgomery handcuff.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller