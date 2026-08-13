Treylon Burks Keeping Himself on the Redraft Radar
Treylon Burks is making a better case for himself than he was a few weeks ago, even if the fantasy ceiling is still pretty low. Burks caught just 10 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in eight games last season, but he has been one of Washington's more noticeable receivers throughout camp. Dan Quinn said Burks came in leaner and has routinely been one of the team's fastest players in practice, especially on deep and in-breaking routes. He backed that up again during Wednesday's joint practice with Miami, making a tough over-the-shoulder catch from Jayden Daniels with tight coverage. The problem is that Washington added Stefon Diggs on Aug. 7, and the first unofficial depth chart now has Burks behind him. Terry McLaurin and Luke McCaffrey are also listed as starters, with several other receivers still fighting for work. RotoBaller has Burks at WR108, which feels right for now. His camp has helped his chances of sticking in the rotation, but he is still more of a deep-league flier than someone to chase in standard redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller