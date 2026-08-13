Jaydon Blue to "Get a Ton of Work" in the Preseason
Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will both "get a ton of work" in preseason games, head coach Brian Schottenheimer told Patrik Walker of the team's official website. Schottenheimer also made it known that Blue and Mafah are "in a heated battle" for the backup RB spot behind starter Javonte Williams. It appears that both Blue and Mafah have overtaken Malik Davis for potential RB2 duties entering the 2026 campaign. The 22-year-old Blue, a fifth-rounder from the University of Texas last year, only saw action in five games as a rookie, carrying the ball 38 times for 129 yards and one touchdown and catching one pass for a five-yard gain. Who wins the RB2 job between Blue and Mafah could very well come down to how they perform in the preseason, with Blue being the more intriguing upside stash in dynasty/keeper leagues because of his blend of pass-catching ability and speed. He's also the best handcuff play for fantasy managers who draft Williams. There have been nothing but glowing reports on Blue's development going into his sophomore season in Dallas.
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Patrik Walker
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Patrik Walker