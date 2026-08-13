Puka Nacua Expected Back at Practice Next Week
Puka Nacua (groin) is expected back on the practice field next week. Head coach Sean McVay said Nacua left Tuesday's practice because of soreness in his psoas, according to Sarah Barshop. Nacua did some work off to the side Thursday, and McVay expects him to be "ready to go" when he returns next week. That's good news after the 25-year-old left Tuesday with the training staff and was initially reported to be dealing with groin soreness. Nacua is coming off a monster 2025 season, catching a league-high 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. He finished second in the NFL in receiving yards and led all players in receptions. The Rams have no reason to push him through an August practice, and McVay's timetable makes this look like a short absence for now. Barring a setback, there isn't much here to change Nacua's fantasy outlook.
Source: Sarah Barshop
Source: Sarah Barshop