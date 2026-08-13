Brice Turang Sitting Out on Thursday Due to Knee Pain
Brice Turang (knee) is not in the team's starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the hosting Los Angeles Dodgers due to left-knee pain, manager Pat Murphy told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Turang underwent an MRI exam on Thursday. "We don't know how long," Murphy said. He will get a second opinion of the MRI, but as of right now, the skipper said whatever is ailing Turang doesn't appear surgical. David Hamilton will get the start at the keystone on Thursday and will bat ninth against Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki. It's a situation that could quickly turn into an injured-list stint for Turang, but right now he should be considered day-to-day. The 26-year-old former first-rounder is having another solid campaign in 2026, hitting .268/.360/.450 with an .810 OPS, 16 homers, 76 RBI, 16 steals, and 74 runs scored in 115 games played. However, he has yet to homer in 12 games in August and has gone 12-for-49 (.245) with a .621 OPS in his 55 plate appearances, so his knee could be a lingering issue that has been affecting him offensively.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy