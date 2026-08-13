Karson Milbrandt Trending in the Wrong Direction at Triple-A
Karson Milbrandt will get another opportunity to right the ship at Triple-A Jacksonville when he makes his next start for the Jumbo Shrimp this coming Saturday. The Marlins' fourth-ranked prospect pitched well enough at Double-A earlier this year to earn a promotion to Triple-A in early June, and after looking good for three starts, the right-hander has now allowed three earned runs or more in each of his last seven appearances, posting a gaudy 12.49 ERA, 2.51 WHIP, -4.1 percent K-BB%, and allowing opponents to hit a whopping .344 off him over that span. After looking like a lock to debut earlier this season with the big-league rotation very much in need of help, that is looking more like a long shot at this point. If the 22-year-old can string together a couple of consecutive good outings, then perhaps that outlook changes, but at this point, there isn't a need to stash him in redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com