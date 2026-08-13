Cooper Ingle Remains a Stash Candidate After Another Multi-Hit Game
Cooper Ingle got back on the multi-hit game train on Wednesday, reaching base in all five plate appearances after a 2-for-2 effort that included a single, a double, three walks, and two runs scored. The Guardians' third-ranked prospect was 1-for-16 (.063) in his previous four games, but that was preceded by a phenomenal streak of eight consecutive games where he collected at least two hits in each game. The former fourth-rounder is batting .378 in the 24 games since returning to Columbus after a brief debut with the big-league club, which includes 10 doubles and six home runs. For the season at Triple-A, the Clemson product is slashing a robust .318/.435/.591 with 18 home runs and a superb 17.4 percent walk rate in 75 games with the Clippers. He'll likely get another shot in the majors in the coming weeks, and the 24-year-old offers enough contact and power to make for an intriguing stash option in deeper 14+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com