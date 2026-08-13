Mariners Send Rookie Colt Emerson to Triple-A
Colt Emerson to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. The top prospect and former first-rounder in 2023 made his MLB debut on May 17, but he did not live up to his high expectations this year, slashing .190/.246/.335 with a .581 OPS, eight home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored, three stolen bases, a 34.4% strikeout rate, and a 6.2% walk rate in his first 68 games across 241 plate appearances. There's still time for Emerson to return to the big-league level before the end of the season at the end of September, but for now, he'll head back to the farm to work on his swing and make more contact at the plate. With J.P. Crawford (wrist) still on the injured list, Leo Rivas is the most likely candidate to see a boost in playing time at the 6 in Seattle with Emerson being sent down. Emerson is rostered in under 10% of Yahoo leagues and is not a must-hold in deep single-year fantasy leagues.
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish