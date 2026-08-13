Mike McDaniel to Ride the Hot Hand With Chargers' Backfield?
Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell, and Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel told Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue that "if a player is playing really well, I'm not going to take them out." McDaniel also said earlier this week that he plans to "use all three" of Hampton, Mitchell, and Vidal every week. The Chargers will no doubt have different game plans from week to week based on their opponent, but when all is said and done, Hampton, a first-rounder in 2025, should lead this backfield in opportunities. The North Carolina product only played in nine regular-season games a year ago due to injuries, and he finished with 545 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries, adding 32 receptions for 192 yards and another score. Still, the presence of both Mitchell and Vidal will give fantasy managers pause if they have the chance to select the 23-year-old Hampton in the early rounds. Ideally, fantasy managers can get Hampton as a high-end RB2.
Source: NFL Daily Podcast - Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue
Source: NFL Daily Podcast - Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue