Aaron Rodgers in Street Clothes for Thursday's Preseason Opener
Aaron Rodgers is in street clothes and will not play in Thursday night's preseason opener against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. With Rodgers sitting out, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar will get the work under center for the Steelers. The Steelers have indicated that they want to get Rodgers some preseason action, but it's unclear if it will come in their next exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 21, against another one of his former teams, the New York Jets. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer has returned to the Steel City for a second season in what he says will be the final year of his storied NFL career. Rodgers could have more opportunities to throw the football in new head coach Mike McCarthy's offense, although reports out of training camp suggest the Steelers' offense could stick with a pretty heavy ground approach again in 2026. Even with additional receiver help in Michael Pittman Jr., Rodgers will be an unintriguing low-end QB2 option in two-QB superflex leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor