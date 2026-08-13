Terrance Ferguson Consistently Showing Up in All Phases
Terrance Ferguson has consistently shown up in all phases -- in pass protection, in the running game, and as a receiver. McVay also said that Ferguson can play all over the formation and that he has become more comfortable in the offense going into his second year in the league. The 23-year-old former second-rounder from the University of Oregon stood out during a joint practice early this week against the Dallas Cowboys, connecting on several big pass plays with quarterback Matthew Stafford. McVay said that Ferguson "has been awesome" and that he has loved what he's done so far. L.A.'s tight end room is crowded with Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and rookie Max Klare, but Ferguson might have the most pure pass-catching upside of the group as he heads into Year 2. Most of the pass-game targets in L.A. will continue to go through receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but in this explosive offense, Ferguson has intrigue as a low-end TE2 target with upside after averaging a hefty 21 yards per catch on 11 receptions as a rookie in 2025.
Source: Los Angeles Rams
Source: Los Angeles Rams