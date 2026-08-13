Trevor Lawrence, Starters Won't Play on Saturday
Trevor Lawrence and the team's starters will not play on Saturday when they face the New Orleans Saints. Coen wanted to emphasize getting first-team reps during their joint practice on Thursday, while resting for their preseason contest on Saturday. Lawrence has had a solid training camp and is far ahead of where he was last year at this time. His stellar finish to the season was well documented, as he led all quarterbacks in fantasy points from Week 9 on. Fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to select Lawrence for his solid rushing upside, weapons, and feel for Coen's offense.
Source: Josh Alper - Pro Football Talk
Source: Josh Alper - Pro Football Talk