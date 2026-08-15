Devon Witherspoon Agrees to Record-Setting Extension with Seahawks

Aug 15, 2026, 11:44 AM ET
The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Devon Witherspoon have agreed to a record-setting four-year, $132 million contract extension, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Per Schefter, the contract includes over $101 million guaranteed and will make Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. The fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Witherspoon has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league and was a critical part of the Seahawks' run to the Super Bowl in 2025. The 25-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons and was named second-team All-Pro in 2025. Across 12 games last season, he recorded 48 solo tackles, seven passes defensed, and one interception. With this new extension agreement, Witherspoon will continue to lead Seattle's secondary for the foreseeable future.--Will BradySource: ESPN - Adam Schefter