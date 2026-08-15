De'Von Achane Unstoppable in Preseason Opener
De'Von Achane was the only running back in the league to reach double-digit fantasy points in all of his 2025 starts, and in Friday night's preseason opener, it took him only one drive to reach that mark. Achane touched the ball on half of the team's 14 plays on a 93-yard drive to open the game, and his first five runs went for at least five yards before he was given two goal-line carries, punching in the second for a one-yard touchdown. With Achane's stock falling throughout draft season, tied to an offense of which little is expected in 2026, the impressive scoring drive was as assuring as anything fantasy managers could have asked for. The RB5 in 2025, Achane is currently being drafted as the RB7 and frequently falling out of the first round of 2026 drafts, but Friday's competitive action served as a reminder that he remains one of the most electric players in the league and could still prove to be a league-winner.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN