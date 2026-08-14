Kaytron Allen Given Large Workload in Preseason Debut
Kaytron Allen tallied 23 carries, 85 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Friday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. He also converted one of his two targets for a one-yard reception. Allen, a sixth-round pick out of Penn State, is presumably competing for the No. 3 role behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White and ahead of Jeremy McNichols. More importantly, Allen could be proving to the coaching staff that he deserves consistent touches once the regular season comes around. There's not much pass-catching upside here, but it wouldn't be crazy to say that Allen could become the primary ball-carrier if Croskey-Merritt goes down, while White remains in more of a receiving role. Allen's big preseason showing makes him an instant riser in dynasty leagues, and he could even sneak onto the fantasy radar as an option in the deepest of redraft formats.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com