Marcus Mariota Suffers Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
Marcus Mariota (knee) was pointing to his right knee when athletic trainers came out to check on him during Friday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Mariota was sent to the blue medical tent and was replaced by Sam Hartman at QB. The 32-year-old signal-caller played in 11 games and made eight starts in 2025 in his second year in Washington, with starter Jayden Daniels only starting seven games. Mariota went 2-6 in his eight starts, throwing for 1,695 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in his 11th year in the NFL. The Commanders' QB depth behind Daniels would be in serious trouble if Mariota is dealing with a major knee injury, as they only have Hartman and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis on the QB depth chart behind Mariota. He almost certainly will not return to Friday's game against Miami, even if his knee injury turns out to be minor.
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala