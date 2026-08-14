Kayshon Boutte Plays With Backups, Not Targeted in Preseason Opener
Kayshon Boutte played 16 snaps on offense. Boutte wasn't targeted at all by quarterback Tommy DeVito in the 13-13 tie against Indy. Quarterback Drake Maye and starting receivers A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, and DeMario Douglas were in street clothes, with Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism getting reps with the backup offense. The 24-year-old Boutte, who was a sixth-round pick in 2023 from LSU, had a career-high six touchdowns in 14 regular-season games last year, but otherwise he failed to stand out for fantasy purposes, catching 33 of 46 targets for 551 yards in his third year in the league. The offseason additions of Brown and Doubs officially put Boutte off the fantasy football radar in all single-year leagues and make him a potential trade candidate before Week 1 of the 2026 regular season. Boutte likely needs an injury or two in New England to become interesting again or a trade out of town.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com