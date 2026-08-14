Will Shipley Slipping Off the Redraft Radar
Will Shipley has a tough path to fantasy relevance entering his third season. He barely touched the ball in 2025, finishing with 14 carries for 49 yards and nine catches for 56 yards, while most of his work came as a kick returner. That part of his job is still safe. Philadelphia lists Shipley first at kick returner, but the offensive depth chart is another story. Saquon Barkley is first, Tank Bigsby is second, and Shipley is in the third group. Bigsby averaged 5.9 yards per carry after joining the Eagles last season, and he has continued getting meaningful work in camp. During Tuesday's run-out-the-clock period, Barkley and Bigsby were the backs getting carries. Barkley did have his left foot and ankle checked by a trainer Thursday, but there is no diagnosis yet and nothing to suggest Shipley suddenly moves up. His receiving ability gives Philadelphia another option if injuries pile up, but right now he looks more useful to the Eagles than to fantasy managers. In standard redraft leagues, Shipley is hard to justify as anything more than a very deep stash.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller