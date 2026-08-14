Calvin Ridley Makes His Presence Felt on Opening Scoring Drive
Calvin Ridley got the start along with the rest of the team's first-unit offense during Thursday night's preseason opener, and he connected with quarterback Cam Ward on an 18-yard pass as part of the Titans' 11-play, 95-yard opening scoring drive. Ridley missed most of the 2025 season with a hamstring injury and a broken fibula, but his 925-yard pace across his five healthy games would have led the team by a significant margin. An overhauled receiver room featuring free agent acquisition Wan'Dale Robinson and fourth overall pick Carnell Tate adds significant target competition in 2026, but often going undrafted outside of deeper leagues, Ridley is a player to watch early in the season, as his versatility could still lead to usable fantasy contributions, even as the third option in what could be an ascending offense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller