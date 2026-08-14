Simi Fehoko Catches His Second TD Of Preseason In Win
Simi Fehoko caught his second touchdown in as many weeks in Thursday's preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Fehoko caught all three of his targets for 23 receiving yards and the score in the Cardinals' 27-14 victory. The touchdown reception was similar to his score in last week's Hall of Fame Game. In both cases, Fehoko used his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to create separation and keep his defender from making a play on the ball. Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Kendrick Bourne are at the top of Arizona's wide receiver room, so Fehoko's preseason performance is as much about keeping his job as it is jockeying for positioning on the depth chart. Even if he sticks with the team, he is more likely to have an impact on special teams than in fantasy football. In his five-year career, the receiver has as many tackles as receptions in the regular season (ten).
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com