Corey Kiner Leads Cardinals In Rushing In Preseason Win
Corey Kiner led the team with 59 rushing yards on 10 carries in the team's 27-14 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. With the Cardinals featuring Jeremiyah Love (ankle) heavily in the first half and using Tyler Allgeier to relieve him, Kiner was not seen in the first half. Similar to last week's Hall of Fame Game, Kiner took over the backfield in the second half and made the most of his opportunity. Given how crowded Arizona's running back room is, Kiner has an uphill battle to secure a place on the roster. Love and Allgeier aside, Kiner is fighting to stay ahead of James Conner (ankle), Trey Benson (knee), Bam Knight, and Evan Hull. His next opportunity to show the Cardinals what he can do will come against the Cowboys on August 22.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com