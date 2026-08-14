Tyler Allgeier Has Quiet Night In First Action With Arizona
Tyler Allgeier saw minimal usage behind starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) in Thursday's 27-14 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allgeier operated in a relief role, spelling the rookie, who had 14 touches in the first half. Allgeier himself logged four rushing attempts for 19 yards. After rushing for 1,035 yards as a rookie in 2022, Allgeier looked like an up-and-coming stud running back until the Falcons drafted Bijan Robinson the next season and made him their featured back. Allgeier left Atlanta as a free agent and signed a two-year deal with Arizona on March 9, only for the Cardinals to select Love with the third overall pick in the NFL Draft two months later. Love is expected to be Arizona's starting running back, but Allgeier could still figure prominently in a timeshare. Allgeier's next chance to make his case for more touches will come on August 22 when the Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com