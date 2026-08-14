Jacoby Brissett Throws TD Pass In Preseason Start
Jacoby Brissett started the team's second preseason game of the year. Brissett was inactive in last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers, but opened for the Cardinals in their 27-14 win over the Raiders on Thursday night. The ten-year veteran was only on the field for the first drive of the game, but he was very effective. Brissett went 5-for-5 for 44 passing yards on an 11-play drive that culminated in a touchdown throw to Marvin Harrison Jr. After signing a one-year, $15.5 million guaranteed contract in July, Brissett is the presumed starter for the Cardinals going into the 2026 season. Last year, Brissett threw for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) for Arizona. His next tune-up will come on August 22 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com