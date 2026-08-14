Gardner Minshew II Throws 2 TDs In Preseason Win
Gardner Minshew II took the reins from starter Jacoby Brissett after the team's first drive in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Raiders. The veteran backup had his way with Las Vegas' reserve defenders, going 14-for-16 for 101 passing yards and two touchdowns in the 27-14 win. Minshew took one sack and was hit with a grounding penalty, but otherwise played mistake-free football before being replaced partway through the third quarter by Kedon Slovis. With Brissett expected to be Arizona's starting quarterback when the regular season opens, Minshew's solid performance helped secure his place as second on the depth chart after Carson Beck's (ribs) strong showing in last week's Hall of Fame Game. Minshew's next chance to demonstrate his worth will come on August 22 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com