Quiet Preseason Debut for Rookie Carnell Tate
Carnell Tate was not one of them. Playing into the second quarter with the rest of the team's starters, the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was targeted three times, all from Cam Ward, but the two were unable to connect. With Ward having an up-and-down night and most of the team's success coming on the ground, the Titans completed only 12 total passes on 26 attempts, and Wan'Dale Robinson's 19 receiving yards were enough to lead the team, so it's not as if Tate missed out on what was otherwise a fantasy bonanza. Still, after a hype-filled training camp, more will be expected when the Titans host the defending champion Seahawks in their next preseason outing.
Source: Jim Wyatt
Source: Jim Wyatt