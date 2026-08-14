Wan'Dale Robinson Draws High Target Share in Team Debut
Wan'Dale Robinson signed a four-year deal with Tennessee after leading the Giants with 131 targets in 2025, his second consecutive season with at least 130 targets, and in his preseason debut with his new team, he quickly found himself in familiar territory. With many of the Titans' starters playing into the second quarter of a 19-13 win over the 49ers, Robinson caught two of his four targets for what was a team-leading 19 yards. On a night where the Titans completed only 12 passes, Calvin Ridley, Carnell Tate, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike combined for eight targets, coming away with only two total catches. While Tate has drawn most of the training camp attention after being made the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, it should come as no surprise if Robinson's jitterbug presence underneath and his familiarity with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system once more allow him to lead his team in targets, and he could provide plenty of late-round fantasy value as RotoBaller's WR49.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller