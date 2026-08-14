Marvin Harrison Jr. Catches TD Pass In First Preseason Action
Marvin Harrison Jr. was part of the team's starting eleven in Thursday's preseason meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders. Harrison only stuck around for Arizona's opening drive, but came away with a seven-yard touchdown on his only target of the game. Harrison made the grab in the back corner of the end zone just past the outstretched arms of his defender on a perfectly placed pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Following an injury-riddled 2025 coupled with Michael Wilson's breakout, Harrison's claim to the Cardinals' WR1 is in question. His decline in production last year has at least relaxed the hype that propelled him into the early round of fantasy drafts in each of the last two seasons. With an improved coaching staff backing him, Harrison's production should pick back up and is more appropriately priced in 2026. Our next opportunity to see him in action will come on August 22 when Arizona faces the Dallas Cowboys.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com