Jam Miller Overcomes Late-Round Draft Stock in Preseason Opener
Jam Miller rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries during Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He was unable to haul in his only target. Miller was a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, but the Alabama product was quickly thrust into the mix as New England's primary ball-carrier on Thursday. He led the team in touches and was relatively efficient with 3.9 yards per carry. That falls in line with his final collegiate season at Alabama in 2025, when he averaged 3.9 yards per carry with 504 total rushing yards, 109 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. There's very little fantasy upside for Miller behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, but he still has a decent chance to make the Patriots' 53-man roster out of camp.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com